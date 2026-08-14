Ajay Devgn, mother to earn ₹16 lakh/month from Juhu bungalow - Here's how

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his mother Veena Devgn have leased out their 7,803 sq ft bungalow in Juhu's Kapol Co-operative Housing Society (CHS), with the agreement set to generate a estimated rental income of ₹10.61 crore over five years.

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Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow leased for ₹ 16 lakh a month According to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards, the lease has a tenure of 60 months. The monthly rent starts at ₹16 lakh and is subject to annual 5% annual increase during the lease period.

Based on the agreed escalation, the estimated rental income over the five-year term works out to approximately ₹10.61 crore. The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹48 lakh.

The bungalow had a built-up area of 724.90 sq m, equivalent to about 7,803 sq ft. The lease attracts a stamp duty of ₹2.71 lakh, while registration charges have been recorded at ₹1,000.

The property is located in Juhu, one of Mumbai's most established premium residential neighbourhoods and a prominent celebrity address. Its location along the western coastline coupled with connectivity to major commercial and business districts, has helped sustain the demand for high-value residential properties.

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Juhu property price trends Property values in Juhu have remained elevated despite some recent moderation. Square Yards data shows the average asking price in Juhu at around ₹61,100 per sq ft, with the locality recording a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter decline. Prices had risen from ₹58,950 per sq ft in September 2025 to ₹61,900 per sq ft in December 2025 before settling at the current level.

For Juhu Road specifically, the average asking price stands at about ₹45,400 per sq ft. Square Yards data indicates a relatively stable market, although ready-to-move properties have recorded stronger recent growth than under-construction inventory.

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Other market data also points to sustained long-term appreciation in Juhu. Rooflane Realty's July 2026 area report puts the market rate at around ₹53,000 per sq ft and estimates five-year growth of 26%, underlining the premium attached to the neighbourhood.

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The lease details highlight the rental potential of large residential properties in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury markets, with the Devgn family’s bungalow set to generate progressively higher rental income through the five-year agreement.

Money Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Ajay Devgn, mother to earn ₹16 lakh/month from Juhu bungalow - Here's how