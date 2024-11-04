Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Check Singham Again actor’s luxury properties, investments, companies

Ajay Devgn is back with Singham Again. He owns luxury properties in Mumbai and London, has a notable car collection and runs multiple businesses.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Check Singham Again actor’s luxury properties, investments, companies
Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Check Singham Again actor's luxury properties, investments, companies

Ajay Devgn has returned to the screen with Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. His earlier release in 2024, Shaitaan, was successful at the box office as well.

According to Financial Express and other sources, the actor-director-producer’s net worth is estimated at around 427 crore.

Devgn’s wealth is evident in his array of high-end properties. In Juhu, Mumbai, he owns a lavish bungalow named Shivshakti, which he bought for around 60 crore, as per the publication.

Beyond Mumbai, Devgn has also invested in property abroad. He and his wife, Kajol, own a home on London’s prestigious Park Lane, valued at approximately 54 crore. He recently purchased another bungalow next to his Juhu property, further expanding his real estate portfolio, which includes several commercial properties.

Ajay Devgn’s collection of luxury cars is remarkable. Among his prized vehicles is a Rolls Royce Cullinan, purchased in 2019 for around 7 crore. This luxury SUV is known for its powerful performance and sleek design.

In 2023, he added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 to his collection, another high-end SUV that combines speed and sophistication.

Apart from these, Devgn’s collection includes several other luxury cars like the Maserati Quattroporte, Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, Audi Q7 and Mini Countryman, according to the publication.

Ajay Devgn’s companies

Ajay Devgn owns multiple entertainment, real estate, and social work businesses. His main production company, Ajay Devgn FFilms, founded in 1999, has produced 16 films, including Singham Again and The Trial web series. It has been rebranded as Devgn Films.

Another major venture is NY VFXWala, a visual effects company established in 2015, which has worked on 63 films, including Tamasha and Bajirao Mastani. NY VFXWala has won national and Filmfare awards and generates about 29 crore annually, as per media reports.

Ajay launched NY Cinemas in 2019, aiming to open 250 screens across India though only around 10% are operational.

Ajay has also invested in real estate through companies like Siddhipriya & Durja Realty Pvt Ltd and a solar project in Gujarat targeting 500 MW capacity. Devgn’s other investments include Baba Arts Ltd, a multimedia studio, as per multiple media reports.

The Bollywood actor previously owned a private jet valued at 84 crore, which he reportedly sold due to high maintenance costs.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
