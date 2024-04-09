Maidaan movie review: Ajay Devgn’s Eid 2024 release among India’s ‘finest sports-based films’, says Taran Adarsh
Maidaan movie review: Ajay Devgn’s Eid 2024 release has received wholesome backing from trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who lauded the acting performances of Devgn, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, and said the movie was among India’s ‘finest sports-based films.’
Maidaan movie review: Ajay Devgn’s Eid 2024 release 'Maidaan' is making all the right noises ahead of its release.
Calling it “POWER-PACKED", trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the Ajay Devgn’ starrer “is, without doubt, one of the finest sports-based films made" in India.