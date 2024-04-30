Active Stocks
Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan OTT release next week: Check date, time and other streaming details

Shaitaan garnered immense popularity, securing the third-highest opening of the year after ‘Fighter’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

"Shaitaan," starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, directed by Vikas Bahl, emerged as a significant release in 2024. The psychological thriller, also featuring Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala, is the official Bollywood remake of the Gujarati film "Vash." 

Despite being a remake, it garnered immense popularity, securing the third-highest opening of the year after "Fighter" and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan." The film's box office journey was impressive, accumulating a lifetime collection of 149.49 crores, according to Bollywood Hungama. 

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, "Shaitaan" is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Given its success, there's been speculation about its OTT release of the film. 

All you need to know about ‘Shaitaan’ OTT release

  • Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan will be releasing on Netflix. 
  • It will premiere on Netflix on May 3 at midnight (12 am).

Despite having little knowledge about supernatural thrillers, Vikas Bahl directed 'Shaitaan', which stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

He conducted thorough research before diving into the shoot of the film.

 

 

 

Published: 30 Apr 2024, 09:48 PM IST
