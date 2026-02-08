‘Ajeeb lag raha hai': From pitch to sidelines, T20 World Cup-winner Rohit Sharma makes emotional return | Watch video

The Wankhede Stadium witnessed history as the T20 World Cup 2026 was officially declared open on Saturday. The evening, bringing the best of Bollywood glamour and music, saw the loudest cheer for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma at T20 World Cup 2026 opening event The man who led India's win in 2024 grew emotional upon returning to the stadium.

A new video of Rohit Sharma has emerged, leaving fans nostalgic. “Ajeeb lag raha ha idhar. Waha se idhar ajeeb lag raha ha (It feels so weird. From there to here is so weird),” he said in the video while standing on the field.

Tournament Ambassador Rohit Sharma was met with a standing ovation. Loud chants of “Mumbai Cha Raja” were also heard. “It is always nice to be here. They love their cricket here. Mumbai, the energy, I mean it's never going to be disappointing,” Sharma added.

Rohit Sharma met and greeted the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side.

He also shared a hug with rapper Badshah. Hardik Pandya also starred in the video.

It's emotional: Rohit Sharma “In the midst of everything, sometimes you don't realise, you've gotta enjoy the moment as well. Enjoy the game as well. This moment will never come back. Playing in India is never going to be easy,” he continued.

“That's a very emotional feel because I am still not used to it being this side of the field rather than being that side.”

“It was a wonderful experience standing there and singing the national anthem. Feels very different,” concluded Sharma.

The opening ceremony saw a performance by Badshah, followed by a dance performance from Nora Fatehi. The field was also illuminated by state-of-the-art LED displays and pyrotechnics, painting the sky purple and gold.

After the fireworks, the India vs USA opening clash began.

India vs USA The USA won the toss and chose to field, striking early by removing openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The underdogs dominated the opening six overs, with Shadley van Schalkwyk taking three wickets in a single over as India slipped to 46 for 4. India made two changes to their playing XI for the match, leaving out Sanju Samson. Mohammed Siraj replaced injured Harshit Rana, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to illness.