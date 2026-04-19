Ajinkya Rahane calls strike-rate ‘over-rated’ after Rinku Singh & Anukul Roy stage KKR's ‘great escape’ in IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane called strike-rate “over-rated” and emphasized on the “cricketing awareness” after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) maiden win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). After five losses in six games, the three-time champions defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets on Sunday to register their first full points in front of the home fans at Eden Gardens.

Over the last six games, KKR never had a solid powerplay, which according to spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and head coach Abhishek Nayar, made all the difference so far for the Purple and Gold. Against Rajasthan Royals, the KKR batting once again crumbled like a pack of cards. Chasing 156 runs, KKR lost half of their side by 10.1 overs.

But it was the unbeaten 76-run stand between Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy, that sealed the game for KKR with three balls to spare. With the required run ate just close to eight, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell, all perished to unnecessary shots.

Rahane admitted to KKR's poor powerplay conversion in IPL 2026 as a batting group but also called for the game awareness. “Batting-wise, yes, we had a bad powerplay last three games, that's where the cricketing awareness comes in as a team,” Rahane said after KKR's win.

“Sometimes I feel strike rate is overrated. Wicket like this, you just have to focus on the singles, still keep the intent, but have those singles and doubles. It's not about going out there and hitting big sixes. I think if we can have that cricketing awareness, take the game deep, and we saw what happened today,” added Rahane, who himself registered two consecutive ducks.

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KKR's ‘great escape’ at Eden Gardens Echoing Rahane, Rinku and Anukul focussed more on the singles and doubles and kept the scoreboard ticking. In fact, it was the 16th and 17th overs that changed the course of the game. While the KKR duo clobbered two massive sixes against Ravi Bishnoi just after the second time-out, Rinku's two fours off Jofra Archer proved to be the turning point for KKR.

Describing the win as a "great escape", Rahane reiterated that they need to learn quickly as far as their batting is concerned. “This was a great escape for us, I would say, that partnership from Rinku and Anukul, but as a batting unit, we need to learn very quickly,” Rahane added.