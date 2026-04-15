Ajinkya Rahane fined ₹12 lakh for IPL Code of Conduct breach as KKR slump to another defeat in IPL 2026; check details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has been handed a ₹12 lakh fine for violating the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (April 14). The game took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where KKR suffered yet another disappointing result.
Chennai Super Kings batted first after losing the toss and posted a competitive 192/5 in 20 overs. The home side capitalised on a decent platform set by the top order, with the middle-order batters accelerating at crucial moments on the spin-friendly Chepauk surface.
In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders never got going and finished at 160/7 in their full quota of overs. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning impressive figures of 3/21 and dismantling KKR’s middle order. The defeat extended KKR’s poor run, leaving them searching for their first win of the season.
Ajinkya Rahane was fined for a slow over-rate offence during the CSK vs KKR game. The IPL authorities issued an official statement confirming the penalty on the KKR skipper. As it was the team’s first offence this season, the fine was limited to ₹12 lakh under the tournament’s code of conduct.
"Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL statement read.
Slow over-rate breaches remain a recurring issue in the fast-paced T20 format, often resulting in captains being held accountable. Rahane, in his leadership role, will now have to ensure stricter time management during bowling changes and field placements in upcoming games.
Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. After five matches, they have accumulated just 1 point from a single no-result game, suffering four defeats with a net run rate of -1.383.
Their next outing is against the Gujarat Titans on April 17 in Ahmedabad. The upcoming match offers an opportunity to register their first victory and bounce back in the tournament.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.