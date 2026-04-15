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Ajinkya Rahane fined ₹12 lakh for IPL Code of Conduct breach as KKR slump to another defeat in IPL 2026; check details

Ajinkya Rahane faces the dual challenge of lifting team morale and improving on-field discipline. Despite having experienced campaigners in the squad, KKR have failed to click as a unit so far.

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Apr 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane fined for Breach of IPL Code of Conduct
Ajinkya Rahane fined for Breach of IPL Code of Conduct(AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has been handed a 12 lakh fine for violating the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (April 14). The game took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where KKR suffered yet another disappointing result.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane signals potential shakeup against Gujarat Titans

CSK registered a comfortable 32-run win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings batted first after losing the toss and posted a competitive 192/5 in 20 overs. The home side capitalised on a decent platform set by the top order, with the middle-order batters accelerating at crucial moments on the spin-friendly Chepauk surface.

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In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders never got going and finished at 160/7 in their full quota of overs. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning impressive figures of 3/21 and dismantling KKR’s middle order. The defeat extended KKR’s poor run, leaving them searching for their first win of the season.

Also Read | IPL 2026: What happened yesterday in CSK vs KKR at Chepauk?

Ajinkya Rahane fined after CSK vs KKR clash

Ajinkya Rahane was fined for a slow over-rate offence during the CSK vs KKR game. The IPL authorities issued an official statement confirming the penalty on the KKR skipper. As it was the team’s first offence this season, the fine was limited to 12 lakh under the tournament’s code of conduct.

"Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL statement read.

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Slow over-rate breaches remain a recurring issue in the fast-paced T20 format, often resulting in captains being held accountable. Rahane, in his leadership role, will now have to ensure stricter time management during bowling changes and field placements in upcoming games.

KKR in the IPL 2026 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. After five matches, they have accumulated just 1 point from a single no-result game, suffering four defeats with a net run rate of -1.383.

Their next outing is against the Gujarat Titans on April 17 in Ahmedabad. The upcoming match offers an opportunity to register their first victory and bounce back in the tournament.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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