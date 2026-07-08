‘Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir should step down gracefully’: Indian cricket fans furious after India vs England 3rd T20

India suffered a heavy 125-run defeat to England in the 3rd T20I. The reigning T20 World Cup champions are struggling badly right now. They're still searching for a 1st T20I win under Iyer. Ireland earlier whitewashed India 2-0 before this series.

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Social media users minced no words while reacting to yet another crushing defeat. Indian cricket fans spoke about many issues.

“Lacklustre effort! If batters try to hit every ball for a Sixer, the result will be like this! They need to understand that they are not playing on IPL pitches or the match is not happening in Dharamshala or Chandigarh!” wrote one of them.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the main reasons for India's heavy defeat against England in the 3rd T20I? ⌵ India lost by 125 runs primarily due to a poor batting performance, collapsing for just 76 runs after England set a target of 201. 2 How did social media respond to India's 3rd T20I loss to England? ⌵ Social media users expressed frustration, calling for changes in coaching and team composition, and criticizing the players' performance and shot selection. 3 What did captain Shreyas Iyer say about India's batting performance in the 3rd T20I? ⌵ Shreyas Iyer described the team's batting as 'atrocious' and acknowledged that the pitch did not warrant a 200-run chase, highlighting the team's five wickets lost during the power play. 4 Why are Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir facing backlash from Indian cricket fans? ⌵ Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir are facing criticism from fans who believe they should step down due to the team's dismal performance and lack of victories under their guidance. 5 What key player decisions contributed to the criticism of the Indian cricket team after the 3rd T20I? ⌵ Fans criticized the team management for dropping key players like Surya and Sanju, questioning the decision-making and calling for a return of senior players.

“If this team continues, it will not even win against the Pakistan women's team. Change the useless coaches and get back senior players and build the team, and not with IPL performance,” another user wrote.

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One user pointed out, “That's what you deserve for dropping the captain (Surya) and Man of the Series (Sanju) of the World Cup-winning team. Chahal is your best spinner in the country, and he is not even in the team.”

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Suryakumar Yadav was previously removed as captain due to poor form. He also lost his place in the squad entirely. Sanju Samson, though in the squad, was not a part of the playing XI.

“Who is the scapegoat now? Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir should step down gracefully. You cannot keep promoting Mumbai and Delhi players…” came from another.

One Indian cricket fan observed, “Everyone wants to be a slogger.. quick fame, quick money...Nobody cares about real cricket anymore.”

“Everyone in the team wants to be another Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now. One of the worst games played. Too casual to be Team India,” wrote another fan.

India now trail England 2-0, with the 5-match series unwinnable.

Captain Shreyas Iyer called the batting performance "atrocious" afterwards. He said losing by such a margin was completely unacceptable.

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Iyer said the pitch wasn't really a 200-run wicket. Phil Salt's brilliant 70 off 44 balls led England's charge. Iyer admitted India lost 5 wickets during the power play.

He felt India’s batting collapse had created unstoppable early momentum for England. He insisted the team must return to the drawing board.

India vs England 3rd T20: What Happened? India won the toss and chose to field first. England posted a formidable 201/7 in their 20 overs. Phil Salt scored a blistering 70 off just 44 balls. Sam Curran added an unbeaten 41 late in the innings.

India's batting then collapsed dramatically in response. They were bundled out for just 76 runs. This came in only 11.4 overs, their second-lowest total ever.

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Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue destroyed India's top order early. India slumped to 52/5 during the power play alone. Only 4 batters reached double figures throughout the innings.

England thrashed India by 125 runs at Trent Bridge. This marked India's heaviest-ever T20I defeat by runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan both top-scored with 13. Shreyas Iyer’s winless streak as captain now stands at 5 matches.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Cricket Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home ‘Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir should step down gracefully’: Indian cricket fans furious after India vs England 3rd T20