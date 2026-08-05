Ajit Agarkar may lose his job over Rohit Sharma’s retirement controversy; VVS Laxman likely to take over: Report

Ajit Agarkar's future as India's chief selector has become uncertain. The BCCI is reportedly evaluating options ahead of September's Annual General Meeting. This follows controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours. Former batter VVS Laxman has emerged as a potential replacement candidate.

Advertisement

Agarkar took charge as chief selector back in July 2023. He was initially expected to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup. His original tenure ended this June, followed by a three-month extension. That extension expires in September, adding urgency to the decision.

Until recently, renewing his term seemed largely a mere formality. India enjoyed considerable ICC success throughout Agarkar's tenure so far. However, recent developments have prompted the board to reassess matters carefully.

The Rohit Sharma episode reportedly influenced this shifting perspective, according to Dainik Jagran. Speculation over his retirement plans sparked widespread public discussion beforehand. Then, Rohit silenced doubts by scoring a century against England.

Still, conflicting narratives surrounding the incident troubled sections within the BCCI, according to the publication. This raised questions about communication and selection management processes.

Advertisement

VVS Laxman is now being considered as a possible successor, the publication added. Discussions reportedly remain preliminary, with no final decision made yet. The matter will likely be formally discussed during September's AGM. Officials will review the national selection panel's future direction.

Some BCCI officials reportedly believe Laxman commands greater dressing-room influence. They suggest his stature could effectively strengthen communication with senior players, Dainik Jagran added.

Laxman currently heads the BCCI's Centre of Excellence programme. He oversees India's talent development pathway, including Under-19 programmes.

His responsibilities span coaching structures, sports science and player education initiatives. He has previously served as India's stand-in head coach. This occurred during overseas assignments when senior coaching staff were unavailable.

Laxman was previously considered for India's head coach role in 2024. The BCCI ultimately chose Gautam Gambhir over him instead.

Advertisement

His name resurfaced again regarding a potential split-coaching model. Though unrealised, Laxman continues to feature prominently in leadership discussions regularly.

Meanwhile, recent selection decisions by Agarkar-led selectors have attracted criticism from certain quarters. Former players and experts have increasingly scrutinised the committee's overall functioning.

Rohit Sharma responds with his bat As Rohit Sharma's international career faced retirement rumours, his poor scores of 11 and 26 did little to help his cause. It was speculated that the Lord's ODI would mark his farewell appearance.

But, first, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly dismissed retirement speculations. Then, reports claimed that the team management didn't want Rohit at the 2027 World Cup.

Also Read | 'Well-deserving': BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer becoming new T20I skipper

One selector reportedly informed a senior BCCI official about this matter. Rohit himself had also been informed of these discussions, according to reports. But, Hitman had other plans.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma scored 138 runs at Lord’s. This made him the first Indian batter to score a hundred at the venue. He also became the oldest Indian to score an ODI century. Beyond records, the innings reaffirmed his commitment to the 2027 World Cup. It effectively silenced speculation about his retirement.

Now, it seems like Rohit Sharma will continue to stay. However, Ajit Agarkar’s days are counted, if the report is true.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

Cricket Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Ajit Agarkar may lose his job over Rohit Sharma’s retirement controversy; VVS Laxman likely to take over: Report