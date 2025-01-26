With Tamil actor Ajith Kumar was on 25 January honoured with Padma Bhushan, a day before Republic Day 2025, he received congratulatory messages from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Deverakonda.

Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Vidaamuyarchi which will release on 6 February.

After the Padma honour, Ajith Kumar, in his note wrote, as quoted by India Today, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognised at such a level, and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contributions to our nation.”

"At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade, but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well.", he said.

"I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspeople (sic)," he further wrote.

He then thanked his family and friends: “Your love and support have been both a refuge and a source of strength. I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be.”

Ajith ensured he thanked his wife and former actor Shalini and his children. He wrote, "To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right."

Stalin extended best wishes to Ajith Kumar and other Padma awardees. "We are delighted to learn that actor Ajith sir, industrialist Mr Nalli Kuppusamy and Mrs Shobana Chandrakumar have been selected for the Padma Bhushan award, the highest award of the Union Government," read a part of his X post.

"Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fuelled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys," he concluded.

Here's how people reacted: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote, “Ajith sir, congratulations on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan! The impact you’ve made both on and off the screen are truly inspiring.”

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Wishing my best and sending my respect and hugs to Bala sir, Ajith sir on being honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.”

