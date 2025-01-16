‘Vidaamuyarchi’ trailer: The highly anticipated trailer for Ajith Kumar's film "Vidaamuyarchi" has finally arrived. Although the movie was originally scheduled to hit the screens around Pongal, on New Year's Day, the production house announced that the action-thriller would miss out on the Pongal spotlight.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, ‘Vidaamuyarchi' is an action-thriller that showcases Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar.

The 'Vidaamuyarchi' trailer Although Vidaamuyarchi missed out on the Pongal race, the trailer's stunning visuals and Ajith Kumar's rugged avatar make up for the delay. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander intensifies the excitement, perfectly aligning with the trailer's tone.

Fans have quickly taken to social media to praise Ajith's commanding screen presence and the film's visual appeal, making the 'Vidaamuyarchi' trailer a trending topic just within a few minutes of its release.

The crumbling marriage between Ajith and Trisha’s characters, and a shift to Azerbaijan to see if things get better - all these aspects are bound to keep you at the edge of your seat.

The Vidaamuyarchi trailer also gives a glimpse into other characters in the movie. Reportedly based on the 1997 English film, ‘Breakdown’, Vidaamuyarchi promises fiery action, as expected from any Magizh Thirumeni movie.

‘Vidaamuyarchi’ release date In addition to Ajith Kumar's power-packed action, the Vidaamuyarchi trailer has also revealed the new release date for the film. The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release on February 6, 2025.

Expectations are at an all-time high for the film, which marks Ajith's first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. The excitement surrounding Vidaamuyarchi is undeniable, with the film promising a perfect blend of action, emotion, and a compelling storyline. Such a mix is likley to further cement Ajith's position as one of Tamil cinema's most bankable stars.

Watch 'Vidaamuyarchi' trailer Here's the trailer of the much anticipated Ajith Kumar film: