Akash-Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta ‘show off’ in Rolls-Royce during Mumbai night ride

  • A viral video features twins Akash and Isha Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta, enjoying a night ride in a Rolls Royce in Mumbai. While some praised the luxury, others criticized it as showy compared to the understated elegance of the Tatas and Birlas.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Akash, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta (Image: Screengrab from SochxIndia)
Akash, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta (Image: Screengrab from SochxIndia)

A video of twins Akash and Isha Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta, enjoying a night ride in their Rolls Royce on the streets of Mumbai has gone viral.

The video was posted by ‘SochXIndia’ on their official Instagram account. The video showed Akash driving the Rolls Royce, with Isha sitting beside him and Shloka is seen siting in the back seat.

Also Read | Ratan Tata, ‘great son of India’, was a mentor to Akash Ambani: Nita Ambani

The page while sharing the video captioned, “Ambani twins Isha and Akash take luxury to the next level with a joy ride in a stunning top-down Rolls! Just a casual day of living the dream.”

Also Read | NCLT dismisses ADAVL’s plea to block use of ‘Reliance’ brand by Hinduja Group

The video has attracted comments from users with one user criticised and called it a “show off” while some other contrasted the Ambanis' style with the more understated elegance of the Tatas and Birlas.

One user said, “Pure show off which is common for Indians.”

Some other user added, “The Tatas and Birlas, understated elegance, any day.”

 

Also Read | Isha Ambani and Parita Parekh among youngest women on Hurun India under-35 list

“Look at them, the amount of security behind them.”

About Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani took over the digital arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio Infocomm in June 2022 after Mukesh Ambani resigned as the director of the company that month.

In 2021, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see in his children the same spark and potential of his father Dhirubhai Ambani – Reliance’s founder – for contributing to the country's growth.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani graduated from Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies and is also an MBA from Stanford University. She has been named in TIME magazine's TIME 100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world and was also recognized with the prestigious GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023. She was recently named among the youngest women in the Inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAkash-Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta ‘show off’ in Rolls-Royce during Mumbai night ride

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    177.20
    12:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -7.75 (-4.19%)

    GAIL India share price

    214.00
    12:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -5.55 (-2.53%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    157.55
    12:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.65%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.85
    12:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-2.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,995.40
    12:34 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    28.9 (1.47%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,378.20
    12:33 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    30.25 (1.29%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,649.60
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,464.80
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -167.1 (-2.52%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,270.85
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -394.8 (-8.46%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,657.85
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -146.35 (-8.11%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    474.85
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -37.3 (-7.28%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    342.70
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -24 (-6.54%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    515.15
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    13.6 (2.71%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    528.45
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    12.75 (2.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    171.45
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    20.7 (13.73%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,465.40
    12:34 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    73.65 (1.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.