'Ban this team' - Akeal Hosein dropped from CSK Playing XI vs MI in IPL 2026 clash; fans erupt on social media

"We were looking to bat first, but the wicket looks really good. A bit on the drier side, but I don't think it will change too much throughout the course of the game, so really happy to bowl first as well. It was a bit difficult in the last game. We were put into a tough situation, but we recovered really well, and we got to a competitive score. And I felt even after that, we bowled really well in patches, whoever was bowling. A bit tough track to bat on in the last game, but confidence-wise, everyone is really up there. (What do you tell the boys when in a tough spot?) Well, nothing, just stick to your process, keep it really simple, try and do the basics, right. Yes, it's a pressure, it's a must-win game, but at the end, you have to do your process right, and the result will come. We've got a couple of changes. (Ramakrishna) Ghosh comes in for Gurjapneet and (Prashant) Veer comes in for Akeal."