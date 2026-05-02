'Ban this team' - Akeal Hosein dropped from CSK Playing XI vs MI in IPL 2026 clash; fans erupt on social media

Chennai Super Kings face a crucial IPL 2026 showdown against the Mumbai Indians. The big talking point about the match is the exclusion of star West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein. The left-arm orthodox bowler, known for his tight control and big-match temperament, has been left out of the Playing XI, triggering massive backlash online. Angry CSK supporters questioned the decision in a must-win game.
Akeal Hosein has built a rock-solid reputation as one of the most reliable spin-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket. In 2026 so far, he has played 4 matches, bowled 82 balls, conceded 109 runs, and taken 6 wickets with best figures of 4/17. His average stands at 18.17, economy at 7.98, and strike rate at 13.67, including one four-wicket haul.
Fans took to platforms within minutes of the toss, venting their frustration. One viral post simply read, "Ban this team," summing up the mood of thousands who see Hosein as a game-changer in the powerplay and middle overs. Supporters pointed out his consistent performances and argued that dropping him would weaken CSK's spin attack on a dry surface.
Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and were asked to bowl. Speaking during the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke about the Playing XI.
"We were looking to bat first, but the wicket looks really good. A bit on the drier side, but I don't think it will change too much throughout the course of the game, so really happy to bowl first as well. It was a bit difficult in the last game. We were put into a tough situation, but we recovered really well, and we got to a competitive score. And I felt even after that, we bowled really well in patches, whoever was bowling. A bit tough track to bat on in the last game, but confidence-wise, everyone is really up there. (What do you tell the boys when in a tough spot?) Well, nothing, just stick to your process, keep it really simple, try and do the basics, right. Yes, it's a pressure, it's a must-win game, but at the end, you have to do your process right, and the result will come. We've got a couple of changes. (Ramakrishna) Ghosh comes in for Gurjapneet and (Prashant) Veer comes in for Akeal."
Ruturaj announced two key changes to the side that played last time out.
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.