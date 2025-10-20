Akshata Murty’s ‘jugad mangtika’ fails to impress, Internet trolls Infosys founder's daughter: ‘Call her mom’ | In pics

Akshata Murty’s Pink Ball look at the British Museum Gala is making headlines. Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife is in the spotlight after she sported a mix and match outfit in London on October 18. The ensemble, something out of the ordinary, captivated attention of social media users online.

In a post on Instagram, Akshata Murty wrote, “Last night we had the privilege of joining the very first Pink Ball at @britishmuseum. It was an extraordinary celebration of culture that highlighted how vital museums are as guardians of our past, as well as champions of discovery.”

Expressing gratitude, she added, “For both of us, as supporters of the arts and heritage, it was a reminder of why great institutions matter: each artefact, each story, each gallery opens doors to new possibilities. Thank you to the curators, staff and everyone who made the evening possible. Here’s to museums around the world leading us forward.”

The event, co-chaired by Isha Ambani, featured many celebrities and eminent personalities. Infosys founder's daughter, Akshata Murty, donned a pink and red striped strapless gown for the occasion and paired it with a striking mangtika. The 45-year-old businesswoman, known for her unique taste and trendy styles. failed to impress the Internet. Notably, Akshata Murty is a noted fashion designer and is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty and renowned author Sudha Murty.

For the British Museum Gala, Akshata Murty wore a pink and red gown.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Cute couple.... power couple ....have done tremendously well .... but can't buy taste ❤️.” Another user remarked, “Both looks the bees knees ❤️”

A third user replied, “What’s pink and red and white inside? A smoothie that lost the will to blend.” A fourth comment read, “Table cloth ?”

A fifth user stated, “This time it's a SORRY. Have to be honest. Can't praise the style statement.” A sixth user wrote, “She could have worn her mother's beautiful sarees. She needs a designer ASAP.”

A seventh user said, “Tell me your rich without telling me.” A seventh user remarked, “Who ever suggested her that mehendi design can be her bindi, is her enemy in disguise!!”

An eighth user wrote, “I thought she was a fashion designer. Her dress looks like bath towel wrapped around her.”