Akshata Murty shares powerful message for Rishi Sunak ahead of UK general elections on July 4: ‘I am with you, every…’
Hours after the announcement of general elections in the United Kingdom, Akshata Murthy shared an Instagram post showing support for her husband, Rishi Sunak, in the polls
Britons will choose their next leader in the national election on July 4. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the surprise announcement on Wednesday amid questions about his leadership due to falling popularity. Shrugging off the voices of criticism, Akshata Murty has shared a small but powerful message for her husband, Rishi Sunak, ahead of the elections.