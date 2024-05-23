Hours after the announcement of general elections in the United Kingdom, Akshata Murthy shared an Instagram post showing support for her husband, Rishi Sunak, in the polls

Britons will choose their next leader in the national election on July 4. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the surprise announcement on Wednesday amid questions about his leadership due to falling popularity. Shrugging off the voices of criticism, Akshata Murty has shared a small but powerful message for her husband, Rishi Sunak, ahead of the elections.

In a recent post on Instagram, Akshata Murty shared her images with her husband Rishi Sunak and wrote, “I’m with you, every step of the way". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple was paired with blue apparel. In the pictures shared by Akshata Murty on Instagram, the Infosys founder's daughter can be seen wearing a blue dress, whereas Rishi Sunak was wearing a white shirt with blue trousers. In the first photo, the two can be seen posing together, whereas the second image was more of a candid click.

The social media post received several reactions with many people applauding Murty for her support.

“Undoubtedly, your husband Rishi is the best PM the country has ever had. His multifarious skills of diplomacy, prudence,financial management, international relations and innovation are unmatched. The UK has never ever seen a more iconic,highly respected and competent PM than your husband, Rishi. I wish him every success and happiness in his and your family’s future," commented an Instagram user.

"The best Prime Minister Your husband has done a fabulous job and we are proud of him . Hope I get a chance to meet him someday to let him know he has done an outstanding job," commented another on the post.

“You guys look lovely!" commented an Instagram user wishing Rishi Sunak good luck for the election.

UK national election 2024 In an unanticipated move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, declared UK general elections date. In a surprise move, the elections have been set for July 4, months earlier as expected by the experts. There are wide chances that that the Conservatives might lose to the opposition Labour party after remaining in power for 14 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

