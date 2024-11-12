Akshay Kumar News: Hera Pheri again? Fans wonder as Khiladi spotted with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

The Hera Pheri trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—was seen together at Mumbai airport, exciting fans about a potential reunion. Their iconic roles in the original films have fans eager for Hera Pheri 3, while Akshay and Suniel have several upcoming projects lined up.

Livemint
Updated12 Nov 2024, 12:50 PM IST
The first Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and became an instant hit, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. (Photo: X)
The first Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and became an instant hit, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. (Photo: X)

The iconic Hera Pheri trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. The actors, who brought to life the beloved characters Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the cult classic comedy, were all smiles as they waved and posed for the paparazzi outside the airport.

The videos quickly went viral, reigniting hopes among fans who have long been wishing for a reunion of the trio in another instalment of the Hera Pheri series.

Also Read: From Housefull 5 to Hera Pheri 3: Here are 6 most-awaited Akshay Kumar movies

The first Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and became an instant hit, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by the late Neeraj Vora, featured the same trio along with new additions like Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the possibility of Hera Pheri 3.

On the acting front, Akshay Kumar is currently making waves with his role in Singham Again, which hit theatres this Diwali. The film, part of Rohit Shetty's popular cop drama franchise, also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 continues to face legal woes - T-Series, Eros issue notice over rights

Other notable cast members include Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014) were both major box office successes, and the latest installment is expected to follow suit. Akshay also has several upcoming projects, including Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Bhooth Bangla.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has an exciting slate of films and shows lined up. He will appear in The Legend of Somnath, Welcome to the Jungle, and a new show titled Nanda Devi with Lionsgate. He is also set to star in Hunter 3, keeping him busy in the coming months.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAkshay Kumar News: Hera Pheri again? Fans wonder as Khiladi spotted with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    786.65
    01:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -18.1 (-2.25%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    01:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    258.15
    01:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.49%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.70
    01:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    642.95
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    19.05 (3.05%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,879.75
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    12.75 (0.68%)

    Coforge share price

    8,108.65
    01:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    45.25 (0.56%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -1.05 (-0.51%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    305.25
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -22.15 (-6.77%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,088.00
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -337.3 (-6.22%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    475.00
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -28.1 (-5.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    254.75
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -14.9 (-5.53%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    996.65
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    74.35 (8.06%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    640.00
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    38.15 (6.34%)

    EPL share price

    268.30
    01:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    15.45 (6.11%)

    Mastek share price

    3,086.95
    01:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    134.9 (4.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.