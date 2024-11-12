The Hera Pheri trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—was seen together at Mumbai airport, exciting fans about a potential reunion. Their iconic roles in the original films have fans eager for Hera Pheri 3, while Akshay and Suniel have several upcoming projects lined up.

The iconic Hera Pheri trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. The actors, who brought to life the beloved characters Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the cult classic comedy, were all smiles as they waved and posed for the paparazzi outside the airport.

The videos quickly went viral, reigniting hopes among fans who have long been wishing for a reunion of the trio in another instalment of the Hera Pheri series.

The first Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and became an instant hit, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by the late Neeraj Vora, featured the same trio along with new additions like Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the possibility of Hera Pheri 3.

On the acting front, Akshay Kumar is currently making waves with his role in Singham Again, which hit theatres this Diwali. The film, part of Rohit Shetty's popular cop drama franchise, also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Other notable cast members include Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014) were both major box office successes, and the latest installment is expected to follow suit. Akshay also has several upcoming projects, including Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Bhooth Bangla.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has an exciting slate of films and shows lined up. He will appear in The Legend of Somnath, Welcome to the Jungle, and a new show titled Nanda Devi with Lionsgate. He is also set to star in Hunter 3, keeping him busy in the coming months.