Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his action movies, has recently bought a new luxury ride to his fleet—a Toyota Vellfire.

The Toyota Vellfire, a high-end Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) and priced at approximately ₹1.32 crore, is known for its comfort and reliability and is becoming popular among those millionaires who prioritise luxury in their commute.

About Toyota Vellfire: The high end Multi-Purpose Vehicle is of a top-tier which combines luxury with advanced hybrid technology. The Toyota Vellfire has a 2.5-liter petrol engine paired with an electric motor.

It also boasts spacious interiors, reclining rear seats, and high-tech features. This gives a feeling of an ideal vehicle for long drives and business travel alike.

Who else has Toyota Vellfire: Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt own this beast.

Also the Ambani family and Abhishek Bachchan are also notable Vellfire owners.

The Khiladi Kumar's new purchase comes a day after he was spotted at the airport alongside his Hera Pheri co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The actors, who brought to life the beloved characters Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the cult classic comedy, were all smiles as they waved and posed for the paparazzi outside the airport. The three actors are known for their roles in the iconic comedy franchise Hera Pheri.

On the acting front, Akshay Kumar is currently making waves with his role in Singham Again, which hit theatres this Diwali. The film, part of Rohit Shetty's popular cop drama franchise, also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.