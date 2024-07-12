Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, to skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding today: Reports

Akshay Kumar was travelling for the promotions of his latest movie ‘Sarfira’.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published12 Jul 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is likely to miss the grand Ambani wedding on Friday (12 July) because he has reportedly tested positive for the contagious Covid-19.

According to an IndiaToday.in report citing sources, the actor, who was travelling for the promotions of his latest movie ‘Sarfira’, had not been feeling unwell for the last few days.

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian reaches Mumbai | Watch

This is when he got himself tested for Covid-19 and the results came out positive. He has isolated himself and is taking all precautions, as recommended by his doctors.

HT City citied a close source as saying, Akshay Kumar had decided to get tested after he was told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for Covid.

Also Read | Top politicians expected to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

“The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him,” the source said.

It added: "It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.”

Also Read | Ambani family to pay homage to Varanasi at Anant-Radhika’s wedding celebrations

The onset of monsoon has led to another breakout of Covid-19.

Sarfira, an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, arrived in theatres today.

Also Read | Sarfira Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s movie sells 1,800 tickets in multiplexes

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on Friday.

Anant Ambani's wedding, set to take place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, is expected to draw a distinguished guest list featuring luminaries from various sectors.

Also Read | Top politicians expected to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Among the attendees are HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Executive Chairman Jay Lee, and political figures such as former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, according to sources familiar with the guest list who spoke anonymously.

Celebrities including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ram Charan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have already arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani's wedding.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 02:33 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsAkshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, to skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding today: Reports

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

167.20
02:47 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.3 (-4.18%)

Tata Steel

169.15
02:47 PM | 12 JUL 2024
0.15 (0.09%)

Wipro

562.40
02:47 PM | 12 JUL 2024
28.05 (5.25%)

Bharat Electronics

332.05
02:47 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-3.5 (-1.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

RITES

787.55
02:34 PM | 12 JUL 2024
65.75 (9.11%)

Sonata Software

680.00
02:34 PM | 12 JUL 2024
55.45 (8.88%)

KPIT Technologies

1,853.55
02:34 PM | 12 JUL 2024
143.8 (8.41%)

Coforge

6,019.05
02:34 PM | 12 JUL 2024
455.65 (8.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue