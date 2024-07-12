Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, to skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding today: Reports

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is likely to miss the grand Ambani wedding on Friday (12 July) because he has reportedly tested positive for the contagious Covid-19.

According to an IndiaToday.in report citing sources, the actor, who was travelling for the promotions of his latest movie ‘Sarfira’, had not been feeling unwell for the last few days.

This is when he got himself tested for Covid-19 and the results came out positive. He has isolated himself and is taking all precautions, as recommended by his doctors.

HT City citied a close source as saying, Akshay Kumar had decided to get tested after he was told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for Covid.

“The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him,” the source said.

It added: "It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.”

The onset of monsoon has led to another breakout of Covid-19.

Sarfira, an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, arrived in theatres today.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will finally tie the knot on Friday.

Anant Ambani's wedding, set to take place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, is expected to draw a distinguished guest list featuring luminaries from various sectors.

Among the attendees are HSBC Holdings plc Chairman Mark Tucker, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Executive Chairman Jay Lee, and political figures such as former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, according to sources familiar with the guest list who spoke anonymously.