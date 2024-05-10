Akshay Tritiya 2024: As the auspicious day is celebrated on Friday, here are the city-wise timings to buy gold and silver today

Akshay Tritiya 2024: Precious metals gold and silver carry immense significance in Hindu religion and their purchase on Akshay Tritiya is considered as auspicious. On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, people who are looking to purchase gold and silver today, and are sceptical about Akshay Tritiya Muhurat timings. Take a look at the city-wise Akshay Tritiya 2024 Muhurat timings mentioned below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akshay Tritiya 2024: Muhurat to buy gold and silver As it is considered auspicious to buy precious metal on this day, take a look at the city-wise timings to purchase gold and silver, as reported by Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In New Delhi, people can buy gold between 5:33 am and 12:18 pm.

For people in Gurugram, Akshay Tritiya Shub Muhurat timings are from 5:34 am to 12:18 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Chennai, Shub Muhurat timings are from 05:45 am to 12:06 pm.

People in Jaipur can buy gold and silver on Akshay Tritiya from 5:42 am to 12:23 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Hyderabad timing to purchase gold is from 5:46 am to 12:13 pm.

For people in Mumbai, Shubh Muhurat timing to buy gold and silver jewellery is between 6:06 am and 12:35 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Noida, people can buy gold and silver from 5:33 am to 12:17 pm.

In Pune, people can buy gold and silver from 6:03 am to 12:31 pm.

Akshay Tritiya 2024: Significance The auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Vaishakha month. It is believed that on this day, chanting mantras, performing yajana, offering to ancestors, and buying gold, and silver is considered auspicious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!