Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check date, city-wise shubh muhurat, how to celebrate and wishes to share on this auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya, associated with prosperity and new beginnings, will be observed on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The day falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha.
According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 am on April 19 and ends at 7:27 am on April 20.
In Sanskrit, “Akshaya” translates to “never diminishing” or “eternal”. The festival is believed to bring lasting prosperity, success and good fortune. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, when any new venture or investment is thought to yield positive outcomes.
Akshaya Tritiya is widely associated with buying gold, silver or other valuables, as it symbolises wealth that is believed to grow over time. Many people also choose this day to begin new ventures such as starting a business, making financial investments or booking property.
Religious observances include visiting temples, offering prayers and worshipping deities such as Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kubera. Acts of charity are also considered significant, including donating food, helping the underprivileged and feeding animals.
Akshaya Tritiya is believed to carry sacred energy that enhances the outcomes of actions performed on this day. Whether it is making investments, starting a new journey or offering prayers, the day is associated with growth and continuity.
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