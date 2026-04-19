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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check date, city-wise shubh muhurat, how to celebrate and wishes to share on this auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 will be observed on April 19, a day considered highly auspicious for new beginnings, investments and prayers. Here’s a detailed guide on timings across cities, significance, rituals and wishes to share.

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Published19 Apr 2026, 06:11 AM IST
Happy Akshay Tritiya 2026: May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
Happy Akshay Tritiya 2026: May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.(Pexels)
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City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings

Significance Of The Day

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Wishes

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya, associated with prosperity and new beginnings, will be observed on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The day falls on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakha.

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 am on April 19 and ends at 7:27 am on April 20.

City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings

The auspicious window for puja and purchases varies slightly across cities:

  • Delhi/NCR: 10:49 am to 12:20 pm
  • Mumbai: 10:49 am to 12:38 pm
  • Pune: 10:49 am to 12:34 pm
  • Ahmedabad: 10:49 am to 12:39 pm
  • Jaipur: 10:49 am to 12:26 pm
  • Chandigarh: 10:49 am to 12:22 pm
  • Kolkata: 10:49 am to 11:36 am
  • Chennai: 10:49 am to 12:08 pm
  • Bengaluru: 10:49 am to 12:19 pm
  • Hyderabad: 10:49 am to 12:15 pm

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Significance Of The Day

In Sanskrit, “Akshaya” translates to “never diminishing” or “eternal”. The festival is believed to bring lasting prosperity, success and good fortune. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, when any new venture or investment is thought to yield positive outcomes.

Also Read | Chef Vikas Khanna announces Jagannath Rath Yatra project on Akshaya Tritiya

How to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya is widely associated with buying gold, silver or other valuables, as it symbolises wealth that is believed to grow over time. Many people also choose this day to begin new ventures such as starting a business, making financial investments or booking property.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2026: How to check gold purity, hallmarking for 24K & 22K

Religious observances include visiting temples, offering prayers and worshipping deities such as Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kubera. Acts of charity are also considered significant, including donating food, helping the underprivileged and feeding animals.

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Wishes

Here are 20 wishes you can share with friends and family on the occasion:

  • Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May your life be filled with endless prosperity and joy.
  • Wishing you wealth that grows and never fades—Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
  • May your home be blessed with abundance and positivity.
  • Here’s to new beginnings and lasting success—Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
  • May your efforts bring lifelong prosperity and happiness.
  • Wishing you and your family growth, peace and joy.
  • May this sacred day open doors to success for you.
  • Celebrate new beginnings with hope and positivity.
  • May your life shine as bright as gold.
  • शुभकामनाएँ for prosperity that grows every day.
  • May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you new opportunities and endless success.
  • Wishing you good fortune and happiness that lasts forever.
  • May your dreams turn into reality on this auspicious day.
  • Sending you blessings of prosperity and good health.
  • May your home be filled with happiness and abundance.
  • Wishing you success in every new beginning you undertake today.
  • May the blessings of this day stay with you always.
  • Here’s wishing you prosperity that multiplies every year.
  • May this day mark the start of something beautiful in your life.
  • Wishing you peace, prosperity and positivity on Akshaya Tritiya.

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Also Read | This Akshaya Tritiya, Indians shift to lightweight jewellery

Why The Day Is Considered Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to carry sacred energy that enhances the outcomes of actions performed on this day. Whether it is making investments, starting a new journey or offering prayers, the day is associated with growth and continuity.

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