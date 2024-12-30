A 21-year-old Thai influencer has died after taking part in an alcohol-drinking challenge, according to a report by Bangkok Post.

The influencer was hired for 30,000 baht ( ₹75,000) to guzzle an entire 350 ml bottle of whisky in one sitting, said the report.

Thanakarn Kanthee, also known as ‘Bank Leicester’, was declared dead at Songpeenong Hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday, it said.

The initial cause of death appears to be acute heart failure from alcohol poisoning, according to the hospital.

According to media reports, Thanakarn had been drinking the day before the fatal challenge.

He had appeared in several videos accepting paid challenges to drink alcohol rapidly in exchange for money.

In a video, Thanakarn was seen drinking alcohol quickly and straight from a small whisky bottle amid a cheering crowd at a party.

The police have registered a case and are investigating online content creators connected to Thanakarn.

“One of five witnesses, who may become a suspect, stated that Thanakarn finished one 350ml bottle, vomited, then drank a second bottle in one go, which caused him to pass out and later die, though not consecutively,” said Thai Enquirer report.

Old videos from content creators showed they paid Thanakarn to perform stunts. Some videos involved physical assault, bullying and dehumanising him by creators. “If it is confirmed that someone paid Thanakarn to drink, they may be charged under Section 291 of the Penal Code for causing death through negligence, which carries up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both,” Thai Enquirer reported.

Thanakarn was also a garland seller and used to perform improvised rap songs to attract buyers.

He was raised by his grandmother in a Bangkok slum after his parents separated when he was two months old.