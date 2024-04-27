'Not only physical beauty...': 60-year-old lawyer makes history, wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Alejandra Rodríguez, the 60-year-old Miss Universe Buenos Aires winner, said she is thrilled to be representing this 'new paradigm in beauty pageants'
In a rare feat at beauty pageants, a 60-year-old lawyer Alejandra Rodríguez created history by winning the Miss Universe Buenos Aires title in Argentina. Rodríguez was contesting the pageant with 34 other contestants aged between 18 to 73 years of age.
