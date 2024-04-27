Alejandra Rodríguez, the 60-year-old Miss Universe Buenos Aires winner, said she is thrilled to be representing this 'new paradigm in beauty pageants'

In a rare feat at beauty pageants, a 60-year-old lawyer Alejandra Rodríguez created history by winning the Miss Universe Buenos Aires title in Argentina. Rodríguez was contesting the pageant with 34 other contestants aged between 18 to 73 years of age.

Belonging to a small town in Buenos Aires, La Plata, Rodríguez is a lawyer and journalist by profession.

According to a New York Post report, she chose journalism as her profession soon after completing school. However, later in life, she studied law to become a legal advisor for a hospital.

But the real "paradigm shift" happened when she, shattering the stereotypes of the beauty world, won the beauty pageant creating a moment of history.

But why is Alejandra Rodríguez's win a historic achievement? For a very long time in the history of 'The Miss Universe' pageants, women only between the age of 18 and 28 were allowed to contest. However, according to a report of the Independent, the Miss Universe Organization in 2023 announced that from 2024, there would be no upper limit for age in these beauty contests. Anyone above the age of 18 were welcome to contest for the Miss Universe pageants.

'Not only physical beauty' After marking history, Rodríguez told the media that her win inaugurates a new stage of beauty pageants where women are "not only physical beauty but another set of values". She also said she is thrilled to be representing this "new paradigm in beauty pageants".

“I am the first of this generation to start with this."

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation," she said.

Rodríguez said she is now preparing to represent Buenos Aires in the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024.

“I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024."

And for all of those who wonder how she manages to look youthful at 60, Rodríguez told the New York Post its because of her healthy lifestyle.

"The basic thing is to have a healthy life, eat well, do physical activity. Normal care, nothing too extraordinary and a little genetics," she said.

