Alex Cooper-Matt Kaplan net worth: Inside their $110 million fortune, luxury homes and media empire

Alex Cooper and her husband, film producer Matt Kaplan, have rapidly become one of the entertainment industry’s most commercially influential couples, building fortunes through podcasting, production companies, streaming partnerships and high-profile media ventures.

Alex Cooper's net worth Cooper, best known as the creator and host of the hugely successful Call Her Daddy podcast, is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $60 million, according to multiple entertainment wealth trackers and industry reports. Much of her financial growth has been driven by a succession of landmark podcast agreements that transformed her from a digital creator into a major media executive.

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Her career reached a major turning point in 2021 when she signed an exclusive Spotify licensing agreement reportedly worth $60 million. The deal established Call Her Daddy as one of the platform’s flagship podcasts and elevated Cooper into the upper ranks of digital media earners. In 2024, Cooper secured an even larger agreement with SiriusXM reportedly valued at up to $125 million over three years, further cementing her position as one of the world’s highest-paid podcasters.

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Beyond podcasting, Cooper has expanded aggressively into entrepreneurship through her media company, Unwell Network. The company oversees podcast production, talent management, creative partnerships and advertising operations, and has reportedly grown into a large-scale business employing dozens of staff members across multiple entertainment divisions.

Cooper has also built a substantial endorsement portfolio linked to fashion, beauty and lifestyle branding. Although she keeps many financial arrangements private, industry observers have connected her with partnerships involving luxury fashion labels, wellness campaigns and digital advertising collaborations through her podcast network and social media presence.

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Her public appearances frequently feature designer jewellery and luxury accessories from brands associated with high-end influencer culture.

The podcast host is also believed to own premium real estate in Los Angeles, where she and Kaplan spend much of their time. While exact details surrounding her property holdings remain private, Cooper has occasionally offered glimpses of upscale interiors and luxury living spaces through social media content and interviews.

Reports have additionally linked the couple to high-end vehicles commonly associated with celebrity lifestyles, though neither has publicly detailed the full extent of their car collection.

Matt Kaplan's net worth Kaplan, meanwhile, has built his estimated fortune primarily through film and television production. Industry estimates regarding his wealth vary significantly, with several recent reports placing his net worth close to $50 million due to the continued success of his production company, Ace Entertainment.

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The producer is widely recognised for developing successful young-adult franchises, particularly Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, which became one of the streaming platform’s defining romance franchises. Kaplan founded Ace Entertainment after holding senior positions at major companies including Lionsgate and CBS, later expanding into independent production focused on youth-oriented content.

Unlike Cooper, Kaplan maintains a considerably lower public profile, and little verified information exists regarding his endorsements, jewellery holdings or personal luxury assets. However, his continued involvement in commercially successful streaming productions and entertainment partnerships has contributed to a steadily expanding financial portfolio tied closely to Hollywood’s growing digital content market.

The couple’s financial influence has continued to grow following their 2024 wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, with both increasingly viewed as significant players in the evolving intersection between traditional Hollywood and creator-led media businesses.

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Neither Cooper nor Kaplan has publicly disclosed comprehensive details regarding their personal assets, investment portfolios or luxury holdings beyond what has been reported through industry estimates and public business ventures.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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