Alexa launches Diwali rocket in viral video; netizens react

  • A viral video of a man using Alexa to launch a firework for Diwali has captivated social media users, showcasing a blend of modern technology and tradition.

Published31 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM IST
A man uses Alexa to launch a Diwali rocket.
A man uses Alexa to launch a Diwali rocket.

One of the major highlights of Diwali celebrations is bursting firecrackers, which are mostly done manually. However, a man used Alexa to launch a small rocket on Diwali. The video has gone viral on social media. The video shows a modern take on traditional Diwali celebrations.

The video was shared by Mani’s Projects Lab on Instagram. In the clip, a man could be seen instructing his Amazon Alexa with the command, “Alexa, launch the rocket.” In response, Alexa replies, “Yes, Boss, launching the rocket.” Soon after Alexa’s response, a small firework lit up the sky.

Social media users are thrilled by this combination of technology and traditions. Users have appreciated the unique way of celebrating the festival of lights.

“Hacker hai bhai hacker,” wrote one user.

Another user commented,“Alexa rocked, human shocked!”

Taking a funny jibe, one user said, “Elon Musk didn't mean this when he said AI is dangerous.”

 

The official handle of Swiggy Instamart reacted with a funny note,“AI has gone too far (literally).”

“NASA walon Ko bheja jaaiye video,” said one user.

“Who knew Alexa could be a firework launcher? What’s next?” added another user.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and at least six others were injured after a firecracker accident on Thursday. The accident happened in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh, where two men were transporting ‘onion bombs’ for Diwali, according to a report by PTI.

Onion bombs have been questioned repeatedly for their deadly nature over the years. A bag containing onion bombs and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, the report said citing a senior police official. The bombs exploded when the bike was moving towards the junction, injuring a group of men. The driver was killed on the spot. Meanwhile, the people standing on the road were admitted to the hospital after suffering injuries, the report added.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM IST
