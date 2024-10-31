Alexa launches Diwali rocket in viral video; netizens react

One of the major highlights of Diwali celebrations is bursting firecrackers, which are mostly done manually. However, a man used Alexa to launch a small rocket on Diwali. The video has gone viral on social media. The video shows a modern take on traditional Diwali celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video was shared by Mani’s Projects Lab on Instagram. In the clip, a man could be seen instructing his Amazon Alexa with the command, “Alexa, launch the rocket." In response, Alexa replies, “Yes, Boss, launching the rocket." Soon after Alexa’s response, a small firework lit up the sky.

Social media users are thrilled by this combination of technology and traditions. Users have appreciated the unique way of celebrating the festival of lights.

“Hacker hai bhai hacker," wrote one user.

Another user commented,“Alexa rocked, human shocked!"

Taking a funny jibe, one user said, "Elon Musk didn't mean this when he said AI is dangerous."

The official handle of Swiggy Instamart reacted with a funny note,"AI has gone too far (literally)."

"NASA walon Ko bheja jaaiye video," said one user.

“Who knew Alexa could be a firework launcher? What’s next?" added another user.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and at least six others were injured after a firecracker accident on Thursday. The accident happened in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh, where two men were transporting ‘onion bombs’ for Diwali, according to a report by PTI.