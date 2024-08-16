The Ayan Mukerji directorial has won 3 awards at the event, including one for Arijit Singh who bagged the best male playback singer.

National Film Awards 2024: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has bagged a big win at the 70th National Film Awards.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 16 August. The winners of the NFA will be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony scheduled for October 2024.

Here are the categories Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva won the NFAs for: Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic)

Best Male Playback Singer

Best Music Direction

Pritam bagged the Best Music Director for Brahmastra, while Arijit Singh bagged the best male playback singer for the song 'Kesariya'.

The film was a tremendous success with audiences, becoming the top-grossing Hindi movie of 2022 and the fifth highest-earning Indian film of that year.

It also became the first Indian film to top the box office in Australia within two weeks of its release grossing $1.56 million.

It outperformed George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing and the Hollywood romance Ever After Happy. The first instalment of the superhero trilogy drew audiences mostly from Australia’s Indian and other South Asian communities.

When will the other two parts of Brahmastra trilogy be released? According to Ayan Mukerji's recent announcement of the release date of the next two parts of the Brahmastra trilogy.

Brahmastra part two: Dev will be launched in December 2026, and Brahmastra part three, will be up for release in December 2027.

The multi-starrer movie, created buzz in the industry as it was one of the initial movies that released when the Bollywood was reeling under the impact of boycotts and COVID lockdown.

According to the movie producers, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva earned a massive ₹360 crore in gross box office collections worldwide. The movie also garnered attention for its massive ₹410 crore budget which it utilised on its stupendous visual effects and magnanimous sound effects.