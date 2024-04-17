Alia Bhatt, wrestler Sakshi Malik feature on TIME's 100 most influential people list
Ajay Banga, Alia Bhatt, Satya Nadella, Sakshi Malik, and Dev Patel are recognized by Time for their influence globally. The profiles highlight their achievements and contributions to their respective fields.
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik and actor-director Dev Patel are among the Indians who have made it to the prestigious Times's list of 100 most influential people in the world released on Wednesday.