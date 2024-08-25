Alien on Earth? US has biological specimens, claims former intelligence officer, ’We are not alone in Universe...’

Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon official, alleges the US has retrieved nonhuman specimens and vehicles of unknown origin, including from the 1947 Roswell crash, reigniting UFO debates.

Published25 Aug 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Ex-intelligence officer, Luis Elizondo, has claimed that the US government has recovered nonhuman species.
Ex-intelligence officer, Luis Elizondo, has claimed that the US government has recovered nonhuman species.(Pixabay)

The US government has recovered a nonhuman life form from their top-secret programs, which included recovery of objects and vehicles of unknown origin, a former intelligence officer, Luis Elizondo, told American media outlet News Nation.

The former defence official has also claimed that the US government has recovered life-form from their top-secret spacecraft crash retrieval program.

“The United States has been involved in the recovery of objects, vehicles of unknown origin that are neither from our country nor any other foreign country that we’re aware of,” News Nation quoted Elizondo.

In his interaction with News Nation, Elizondo hinted at the US's link with programs associated with aliens and said that the US has long been interested in unknown “vehicles but also the occupants of those vehicles”.

“We as a nation have been interested in not only the vehicles themselves but the occupants of these vehicles, including biological specimens. We’re not alone. We are not alone in this universe; it is a simple fact. The U.S. government has been aware of that fact for decades,” he added.

US agencies dealing with ‘non-human visitors’ for years: Elizondo

The former top US defence official whistleblower Luis Elizondo's book 'Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs' hit the shelves recently and has reignited the debate on the existence of aliens on Earth.

In his memoir, the US official claims to have seen evidence of alien lifeforms with his own eyes. Elizondo also claims that the agencies have been dealing with non-human visitors for decades. According to a News Nation report, Elizondo alleged in his book that the United States military has been running an unidentified anomalous phenomena retrieval program and has even found nonhuman specimens.

Who is Luis Elizondo?

Luis Elizondo is a former intelligence officer for the Department of Defense who claims that he was the in-charge of the Pentagon's unclassified division which was dedicated to UFOs.

After resigning from the services, Elizondo has revealed the details of the US's alien space program. However, the US government has constantly rejected Elizondo's claims and allegations.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 03:02 PM IST
