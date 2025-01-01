In another one of the conspiracy theories, a video from a passenger aboard a flight has got the Internet talking.

The passenger's video shows human-like objects in the sky, captured in a sea of clouds. Several social media users argued about what they could be as speculations of alien existence made the rounds.

The viral clip begins by depicting what appear to be two human beings standing on over clouds. The camera then pans to reveal several other similar figures in the sky.

Sharing the video on X, Myra Moore, a content creator who identifies as a paranormal expert, asked: “A passenger on a commercial airline captures what appears to be multiple beings standing on cloud cover; what is going on?” She added several hashtags like aliens, UFO and paranormal to her post.

Watch the post here:

With nearly 5 million views on X, conspiracy theorists have deemed the video “proof” of alien life. However, other users have called out the video, raised doubts about its authenticity, or tried to provide more rational explanations.

Here's how netizens reacted: “That’s wild. Are those angels? Something big is coming. 2025 is going to be a crazy year. Buckle up,” a conspiracy theorist said. “I’m done paying for the window seat. I never see anything,” another added.

“The eerie whale noises really makes it all come together,” joked a user.

However, a user said, “It is a fog layer, and you are seeing steam rising from exhaust stacks.”

“Anyone that “captures” footage is always swaying the lens. No one stays on the objects long enough to make out real theories. So, to me, it’s all fake click bait,” a user claimed.

“Why on earth can't these people take a normal video and keep the camera still,” wondered another user.

"Why does the person with the camera keep panning around? Why can't they focus on those "people" and see if they move or see what they are doing?" questioned another user.