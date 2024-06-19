Alka Yagnik’s hearing loss: Prayers pour in from Bollywood; Sonu Nigam says, ‘I knew something was not right’

Ace playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed suffering from rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. Bollywood's music industry offers prayers for her speedy recovery.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published05:22 PM IST
Bollywood's ace playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed suffering from rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. The Hindi music industry offers prayers for her speedy recovery.
Bollywood’s ace playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed suffering from rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. The Hindi music industry offers prayers for her speedy recovery.(Instagram/@therealalkayagnik)

Alka Yagnik has shared that she has been suffering from “a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss”. In a social media post, the ace playback singer said she could not hear anything after she had walked out of a flight. Prayers have poured in from all corners of the Bollywood music industry.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt shares heartwarming message on Father’s Day 2024

“Dear Alka ji.. very sorry to hear this. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. Please stay strong. Praying for your speedy recovery,” wrote Shreya Ghoshal.

“I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery,” wrote Sonu Nigam without clarifying further.

“Wishing you speedy recovery prayers and love,” wrote AR Rahman for whom Alka Yagnik sang several iconic songs like Taal se taal mila (Taal), O ri chhori (Lagaan) and Agar tum sath ho (Tamasha). Her most recent collaboration with the music composer was for Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

“Praying for your speedy recovery Alkaji !! You are going to be absolutely ok and rocking as usual! Loads of love and best wishes,” posted singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s silence over ‘slap’ incident: ‘Be ready for…’

“I hope and pray that you get your hearing back. Wishing you a speedy recovery and back to your glorious singing again,” wrote singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Prayers for your speedy recovery. Sending you lots of love and good wishes” while Javed Ali posted, “Wishing for your speedy recovery Alka Ji.”

Alka Yagnik’s post on hearing loss

On June 18, Alka Yagnik posted: “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything…It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack,” she wrote.

Also Read | 10 Bollywood road trip songs to keep you grooving on your journey

“This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones,” she added while hoping to come back to singing soon.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsAlka Yagnik’s hearing loss: Prayers pour in from Bollywood; Sonu Nigam says, ‘I knew something was not right’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

334.00
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-9.9 (-2.88%)

Bharat Electronics

309.30
10:26 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-8.95 (-2.81%)

HDFC Bank

1,658.00
10:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
49.25 (3.06%)

Tata Steel

180.05
10:25 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.1 (-0.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alok Industries

29.50
10:27 AM | 19 JUN 2024
2.15 (7.86%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

554.95
10:16 AM | 19 JUN 2024
39.85 (7.74%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.75
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
28.85 (7.5%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.22
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
3.47 (7.27%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.00-238.00
    Chennai
    72,711.00-1,095.00
    Delhi
    73,495.00-24.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.00191.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue