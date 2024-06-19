Alka Yagnik has shared that she has been suffering from “a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss". In a social media post, the ace playback singer said she could not hear anything after she had walked out of a flight. Prayers have poured in from all corners of the Bollywood music industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dear Alka ji.. very sorry to hear this. Can’t imagine what you must be going through. Please stay strong. Praying for your speedy recovery," wrote Shreya Ghoshal.

"I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery," wrote Sonu Nigam without clarifying further.

“Wishing you speedy recovery prayers and love," wrote AR Rahman for whom Alka Yagnik sang several iconic songs like Taal se taal mila (Taal), O ri chhori (Lagaan) and Agar tum sath ho (Tamasha). Her most recent collaboration with the music composer was for Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Alkaji !! You are going to be absolutely ok and rocking as usual! Loads of love and best wishes," posted singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.

"I hope and pray that you get your hearing back. Wishing you a speedy recovery and back to your glorious singing again," wrote singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Prayers for your speedy recovery. Sending you lots of love and good wishes" while Javed Ali posted, “Wishing for your speedy recovery Alka Ji."

Alka Yagnik’s post on hearing loss On June 18, Alka Yagnik posted: “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything…It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack," she wrote.

"This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones," she added while hoping to come back to singing soon.

