All about Al-Ayyala – the women’s ‘hair-flipping’ dance that welcomed Trump in the UAE

When President Donald Trump arrived at Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, he was welcomed with a lively and eye-catching cultural show. Women in white dresses stood along the walkway, flipping their long hair from side to side in rhythm, while men behind them beat drums and sang traditional chants. This performance is called Al-Ayyala, a famous dance in the United Arab Emirates that mixes music, poetry, and movement to show pride and unity.

A Heritage Dance Honored by UNESCO Al-Ayyala is not just entertainment - it’s a traditional art form that has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It’s usually performed by men standing in two lines, holding sticks or swords, moving in rhythm to drums and poetry. In public ceremonies, women often join in front, adding beauty and energy with their hair-tossing, which is a big part of the dance’s visual appeal.

A Standout Moment from Trump’s Gulf Tour Trump’s trip through the Middle East included many grand welcomes, but the Al-Ayyala performance in Abu Dhabi was especially memorable. As he walked past the dancers, Trump said, “What a beautiful city! I love it!” Cameras showed him watching the performance with interest as the dancers continued around him.

More Than Just a Show for Leaders Al-Ayyala is not only performed for visiting leaders. It’s an important part of life in the UAE, seen at weddings, national holidays, and cultural events. While the dance has mostly been done by men, more women are now taking part in public shows, showing how traditional roles are changing over time.

