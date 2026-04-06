All about the legacy of Bengaluru's Vidyarthi Bhavan — the iconic eatery that hosted Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati

Vidyarthi Bhavan, an iconic Bengaluru restaurant, is celebrated for its traditional South Indian cuisine. Located in the bustling lanes of Gandhi Bazaar, it is known for preserving tradition through food. With Benne Dose and South Indian filter coffee being one of its specialties, this eating hotspot is a favourite of many.

Tollywood superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Prestige Group Joint Managing Director Rezwan Razack were recently spotted at the eatery relishing the crisp masala dosa with chutney, sampling vada, idli, sambar and filter coffee.

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Arun Kumar Adiga, who currently manages the establishment in an interview with Humans of Bombay described how this restaurant, Unique Selling Proposition (USP) an output per day.

Arun Kumar Adiga can be heard saying, Our main USP is masala dose, apart from that, we are famous for South Indian breakfast, vegetarian food. On a typical weekday, we make around 1500 to 1800 doses. On weekend, on an average, we go up to 3000 doses, and what we have been preparing is Benne masala dose only, the way Bengaluru doses are being prepared is quite thick, crisp, crisp on the outer side and soft on the inside."

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He further noted that the restaurant waiters are trained to carry a stack of 16 doses at one shot.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Icons only🙌.. nothing comes close to Vidyarthi Bhavan dosas!!”

Another user remarked, “Bangalore has really authentic, delicious dosas. I’m not a fan of dosas, but I always crave benne dosa. Just looking at them makes me wish for them. My favorites: benne dosa & street-style AvareBele dosa.”

A third user stated, “The first line stole my heart.. it is Dosee not dosa.”

A fourth comment read, “I just Love (& miss) this part of Bangalore ❤️The Jayanagar. The Heartland of KA culture. Morning mallige & flowers.”

A fifth user said, "Been eating since childhood. Still love 🥰 to eat there whenever i visit Gandhi Bazaaar."

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In a post on X Vidyarthi Bhavan wrote, “Honoured to host the ever-charming Mr. Venkatesh Daggubati @VenkyMama along with Mr. Rezwan Razack @indianbanknotes at Vidyarthi Bhav+an for breakfast today! It was truly our pleasure to serve one of Tollywood’s finest!”

The establishment of Vidyarthi Bhavan This legendary eatery was established in 1943 by brothers from Saligrama in Dakshina Kannada, including Venkataramana Ural. Ramakrishna Adiga, the father of Arun Kumar Adiga, took over the ownership of the establishment in the 1970s, who wanted to serve authentic Kannada cuisine, with a strong focus on traditional dosas.

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According to a report by The Hindu, the restaurant is famous for several other dishes beyond its famous butter dosa, include saagu, puri paired with saagu, idli with sambar, uppittu, chow-chow bath, and rave vade.