‘All eyes on Rafah’ but ‘No eyes on Manipur’? Netizens flood social media with another trend- All you need to know
Several social media users raised their voices against the Israel attack in Rafah with ‘All eyes on Rafah trend’. However, a section of social media users raised their voices against the dead silence towards Manipur conflict with ‘But no eyes on Manipur’ posts.
Internet was flooded with posts with ‘All eyes on Rafah’ after Israel attacked Rafah, a southern city in war-torn Gaza last week. Several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities joined the social media trend to criticise the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government for its actions. Another trend “But no eyes on Manipur" is now gaining popularity among Indian social media users to highlight the massive outcry of Indian celebrities on the international issue in contrast to their deafening silence on Manipur violence.