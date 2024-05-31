Internet was flooded with posts with ‘All eyes on Rafah’ after Israel attacked Rafah, a southern city in war-torn Gaza last week. Several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities joined the social media trend to criticise the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government for its actions. Another trend “But no eyes on Manipur" is now gaining popularity among Indian social media users to highlight the massive outcry of Indian celebrities on the international issue in contrast to their deafening silence on Manipur violence.

The phrase has been used to signify how people are vocal about international issues and human rights violations on foreign lands but prefer to stay mum on internal cases of violence like Manipur conflict.

What is ‘But no eyes on Manipur’?

Several social media users are using hashtags related to ‘But no eyes on Manipur’, or sharing the template on their social media accounts to draw attention towards the massive ethnic clashes in the Indian state Manipur last year.

About Manipur conflict

Nearly a year ago, the long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur transcended into massive violence across the state. The ethnic violence in Manipur took nearly 52 lives in three days in May last year. Sadly, the violence didn't stop there and continued for months. The death toll increased to 226 in last year. However, violence in Manipur continued to remain the least talked about thing unless a video of a Kuki woman paraded naked by a group of men went viral in July.

The incident drew severe backlash and even comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also led to the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter. On July 20, an SC bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud instructed the government to act on the matter.

In the last year, more than 1,500 people have been injured, and around 60,000 people have been displaced from Manipur. Moreover, nearly 13, 247 structures have been destroyed, according to Indian Express.

What led to the beginning of ‘All eyes on’ trend?

The ‘all eyes on’ trend began after Israel pounded Rafah, home to most of the refugees who sought shelter from Israel attacks in rest of Gaza. According to Iran's Embassy in India, ‘All eyes on Rafah’ is a term used for the "ongoing genocide in Rafah, Gaza, with over 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter".

Soon after Israel's attack on Rafah on Sunday, May 26, social media hashtags like "#AllEyesOnRafah" and "#RafahOnFire" began trending on X, Instagram, and Facebook. The attack killed around 45 civilians and injured more than hundreds of people.

