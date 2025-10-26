‘All this risk for ₹60?’: Man’s Reddit post exposes harsh reality of quick commerce

A Reddit post by a young Blinkit picker has gone viral for shedding light on the grueling working conditions behind India’s booming quick-commerce industry. The post, titled “2 hours at Blinkit as a picker — all this risk for just a 10-min delivery rant”, has struck a chord online for its raw and emotional account of what happens behind those “instant” grocery deliveries.

Advertisement

The Reddit user, a 20-year-old part-time worker, said he signed up for a picker role after seeing an ad promising ₹9,000 per month for a flexible four-hour day shift. What followed, however, was far from what he expected.

“Today was my first day as picker after completing a hectic eleven levels of training,” he wrote. “My first order flashed on the scanner, the device got stuck… I told the manager about it, and he screamed, ‘Toh main kya karu, thok ke chalu karu kya? Nikal idhar se!’”

The post goes on to describe how the floor turned into “a MrBeast-style chaotic challenge” during prime time, with workers colliding, climbing racks, and scrambling to meet tight deadlines as delivery agents shouted for their names.

Advertisement

He added that pickers earn only ₹0.50 per product, with deductions of ₹12 per complaint — meaning that in a two-hour shift, he made just ₹60, without any hourly wage or safety assurance.

“Getting scolded, kicked out mid-shift, no exception for newbies. Just living up to their slogan — ‘10-minute delivery rant’,” the post read.

The user ended his rant with a stark reminder to customers:

“Next time if you order something from Blinkit, just know your 10-min delivery is someone’s 10-min life-threatening hustle.”

However, Mint could not verify the authenticity of this viral post.

The post has since gone viral across Reddit, sparking a debate about the human cost of ultra-fast delivery models adopted by companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Many users called the post “eye-opening,” while others urged stricter labor laws and transparency around quick-commerce operations.

Advertisement

A user commented, “For everyone who celebrates this as great thing about India, these companies are built only to exploit the widespread poverty in India.”

Another user wrote, “We don't have good policies for setting up industries. Even setting up small or medium industries involves too much bureaucracy and harassment from officials. That puts sectors like these as the only option for unskilled labour. That's why these workers are at a disadvantage.”

Also Read | Watch: 3 Indian cricketers stun cab driver in Australia by booking his Uber ride

“I used to think that these dark stores have built some semi-automated system comprising conveyor belts and all to pack the order on in minutes. Later, when I saw these videos of what happens in a dark store, I realised that it is just the poor worker running around the store to pick things from the rack,” the third user shared.

Advertisement

“We all know what the issue is here, but honest question, what’s the alternative when customers have gotten used to quick deliveries and aren’t willing to pay extra for them? Quick delivery has pretty much become the norm now,” the fourth wrote.