Allowing Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle ‘anywhere near’ Royal Family not a ‘very wise thing to do’: Expert

It was the second consecutive time Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited to Trooping the Colour in the UK. According to Royal Family commentator Esther Krakue, it was unsurprising that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were not allowed to get close to the family.

Also Read: Prince Harry to pen another memoir? Royal commentator says 'it would induce new stress for his family' “To have the Sussexes anywhere near the Royal Family at this precarious time when three members of the Royal Family have significant health issues would not be a very wise thing to do,” Krakue told Sky News.

“It’s not surprising at all. And, it's an invitation I suspect the Duke and Duchess would reject because they don’t feel safe here in the UK,” she added.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘punish somebody’ by raising security concerns The comment comes when Prince Harry reportedly wants a permanent home in the UK. Harry, currently in California with his wife and kids, is in a legal fight in the UK about his security, which was reduced after he had left the Royal Family. Despite this, he still wants a place in Britain.

Harry missing old life Royal author Tom Quinn believes Harry is missing his old life. The Duke “misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan", according to Quinn.

Also Read: Meghan Markle finds it difficult to find people to help lifestyle brand because of her ’demanding’ nature "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security," the author told The Mirror.