Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has earned around ₹13.96 crore across all languages by the afternoon of Day 9, according to Saclink.

The film has already broken several records in the first eight days of its release, with a total of ₹740.26 crore in collections so far in India.

By the afternoon of Day 9, the film's occupancy was 21.64 per cent in Telugu, 15.74 per cent in Hindi, 17.10 per cent in Tamil, 9.90 per cent in Kannada, and 6.06 per cent in Malayalam.

On Day 6, Pushpa 2 achieved a major milestone by becoming the fastest movie to cross ₹1,000 crore at the global box office, according to the film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers. This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record set by SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali 2. Pushpa 2 opened with a strong ₹294 crore worldwide on its first day and has continued to break box office records ever since.

“THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM rewrites history at the box office.

#Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 1000 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 6 days

#PUSHPA2HitsFastest1000Cr

Sukumar redefines commercial cinema,” Mythri Movie Makers posted on X.

Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa, was released worldwide on December 5 in Telugu and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues the story of the red sandalwood smuggling power struggle.

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun returns to reprise his iconic role as Pushpa, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest, Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun arrested Meanwhile, the film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, was arrested on Friday from his residence amid tight security in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Allu Arjun had visited the theatre during the premiere, where a large crowd gathered, leading to chaos and the tragic stampede.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, officially confirmed Arjun's arrest.