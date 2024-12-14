After his release from jail, Allu Arjun expressed sorrow over the stampede that caused a woman's death at the Pushpa 2 premiere, describing the event as ‘unintentional’. He assured to assist the deceased's family.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun expressed his grief over the death of a woman due to the stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere, and said that the incident was unintentional.

His statement came right after his release from jail on Saturday.

"It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, I have been going to theatres to watch movies, including those of my uncles. This has always been a joyful experience, but this time, things took an unexpected turn," Allu Arjun said while interacting with media following his release.

"There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don't want to say anything that will tamper with the case," he added.

The actor assured that he will support the family of the deceased.

"We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible," he said.

The Telugu actor was arrested on Friday in connection to the death of a woman on December 4 during a stampede situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun visited the theatre, where thousands of fans rushed to see the actor and watch the premiere of the blockbuster film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.

He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana. However, this judgement was challenged by him and the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. The actor had to spend the night in jail before his release on Saturday.

Following his release, Allu Arjun thanked all his fans and assured that he would abide by the law.

“I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," Allu Arjun said.

Earlier in a press conference, Allu Arjun said that it took him some time to process the tragic incident.

"The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," the Pushpa 2 actor said.