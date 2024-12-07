Actor Allu Arjun expressed his disappointment and shock about the Sandhya theatre stampede incident on Saturday, December 7, reported the news agency ANI.

The actor said that he was told about the incident the next morning, earlier he was told by his managers to leave because of the crowd.

“The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate. I went to Sandhya theatre. I couldn't even watch the entire cinema as I was told by my managers to leave because of the crowd. I was told about the incident the next morning. I was shocked,” said Allu Arjun reported the news agency.

The actor recalled blanking out when he was told about what happened the next morning.

“When I heard that this happened, we all blanked out. Sukumar sir was also disappointed to hear such an incident,” said Allu Arjun, reported the news portal.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ star Allu Arjun also has arranged ₹25 lakh for the victim's family as a gesture to show their support. The actor also promised the family that they would meet later after giving them some time.

“As a gesture to show that we support them, we have given them ₹25 lakhs. We want to give them some time. I will personally meet them later. We will always be there and try to support the family....,” said Allu Arjun, as per the agency report.

“It’s just a goodwill gesture to secure their future,” said the actor in a video shared earlier.

Sharing condolences Mint reported earlier about Allu Arjun sharing his condolences via a post on the social media platform X, saying, “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time.”