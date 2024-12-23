Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 actor, one of the accused in Sandhya Theatre stampede case, was left helpless after a mob vandalised his Hyderabad house on Sunday. Telugu superstar's kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan had to be shifted from their home after protesters barged into their house.

The mob, identified as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), charged the property of the Tollywood star. This comes days after a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation during Pushpa 2 screening event. A large crowd had gathered at the movie hall to catch a glimpse of the actor, but inadequate security arrangement resulted in chaos.

The actor was arrested on December 13, after the family of the deceased filed a complaint with the police. Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management was charged with various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Hours later, Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail but he could only be released on December 14 morning amid administrative delays.

In the incident, the deceased woman's son also suffered injuries, who is admitted in a hospital and undergoing treatment. Thus, protestors thronged to Allu Arjun’s house on December 22 and damaged property, demanding justice for the woman.

Viral video Video footage from the site showing the protestors and another showing Allu Arjun’s kids being escorted to a safer location went viral.

As can be seen below, family members take Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan to a car, which left the premise to move them to safety. The caption to the post reads, “Allu Arjun’s kids (Arha & Ayaan) whisked away from the house after attacks today!”

Media persons surrounded the vehicle as worried Arha seated in the car left the scene.

Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind, who lives with his son said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything," while speaking to the press at the home on Sunday.

Condemning the incident, he informed that the vandalisers have been arrested by the police and a case has been filed against them. “The police are ready to take away anyone else who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage incidents like these," he added. During his concluding remarks, Allu Aravind said that he will not react just because of the presence of media is, adding, he said, “The law will take its own course.”