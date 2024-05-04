Allu Arjun shares the 'Chai Step' clip from 'Pushpa: The Rule', the first single. It is thrilling for fans to see stylish dance moves and new outfits adorned with gold jewellery.

Allu Arjun, star of 'Pushpa: The Rule,' shared a clip on Instagram showcasing the 'Chai Step' from the film's first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa.'

On May 1, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' released this debut single, quickly becoming an online sensation.

Following the release, Allu Arjun thrilled his fans with his stylish dance moves from the song. He unveiled his new outfit, featuring a glittery floral silk shirt and relaxed vintage pants. Adorned with gold jewellery, he re-embraced his iconic Pushpa Raj vibe in the dance clip.

Find his ‘chai step’ here:

Reacting to the post, a netizen said the actor was ‘on fire’. Meanwhile, others reacted, saying, ‘Can’t keep calm to wait for this'.

Allu Arjun performs bold dance moves in the clip while holding a chai glass. The 'Chai Step' concludes with his line, "Iss Baar Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Saala."

Netizens reacted to the Instagram post of Allu Arjun.

A netizen humorously said, "Do not try this step at home or else you will receive flying chappals."

Netizens react to Allu Arjun's post on Instagram.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the lead actor, earned a National Film Award for his performance in the film's first part.

The original "Pushpa" focused on power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The sequel also features Rashmika Mandanna in a significant role.

