Amidst the Pushpa 2 stampede controversy, Allu Arjun's residence was attacked by youth throwing tomatoes and damaging property while calling for justice for Revathi's family.

Amid an ongoing blame game over the stampede at the premiere of Allu Arjun's latest film 'Pushpa 2' in which a woman died and her child got injured, some protestors on Sunday attacked the Telugu superstar's residence in Hyderabad.

A group of people who claimed to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, threw tomatoes and vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of the actor.

The protestors also carried a placard which read "crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying."

The protesters raised slogans against the actor and sought justice to the woman who died in a stampede, reported PTI.

The develoment came hours after Allu Arjun appealed to his fans to not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline.

"I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always, and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline," said Pushpa 2: The Rule star in a statement posted on X.

"Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied. However, the actor denied the charge.