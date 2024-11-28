Allu Arjun, Vijay, SRK, Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar: Check out 10 highest-paid actors in India

Top film actors nationwide are known for their movies, characters and style. While Bollywood is more popular among most Indian audiences, South Indian films, too, are making a mark among people. The popularity of South Indian films has risen so much in recent years that top-paid actors belong to this region.

Check out the list of the top 10 highest-paid actors according to Forbes.

Allu Arjun



The Pushpa actor is the highest paid in the country. His latest movie, Pushpa 2, is scheduled to release on December 5. Allu Arjun with a net worth of ₹ 350 crore, has reportedly charged ₹ 300 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in India. 2. Thalapathy Vijay

The Tamil actor known for his films such as Leo, Bigil, Beast, etc, is the second highest-paid actor in India with a net worth of ₹474 crore. Vijay began his acting career at the age of 10 as a child artist in the film Vetri. With a career spanning over two decades, Vijay reportedly charged ₹200 crore for his film GOAT, the highest Tamil-grosser film in 2024.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is the third highest-paid actor in the country, with a net worth of ₹6,300 crores. Shah Rukh's recent hits, such as Jawan and Pathaan, have earned over ₹2,000 crore worldwide. Shah Rukh started his career with a television series in the 1980s. The actor charged ₹150-250 crore for Dunki.

4. Rajnikanth

South superstar Rajnikanth is the next highest-paid actor in the country. Admired by many, the actor has gained the status of deity for many fans in South India. Rajnikanth has reportedly charged ₹125 crore for his recent movie Vettaiyan. The actor has a net worth of ₹430 crore.

5. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known for his unique film choices and has gained the name of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ for his craft. His popular works include movies such as Dangal. PK, Taare Zameen Par. However, his recent release, Laal Singh Chaddha, did not see notable success. The actor has a net worth of ₹1,862 crore. The actor charged ₹100-275 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha.

6. Prabhas

The Bahubali actor rose to fame after the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Baahubali fim spurred the worth of Prabhas by 94 per cent in the last eight years. Prabhas's current net worth is ₹241 crore. His last release, Salaar, recorded a collection of ₹369.37 crore, surpassing the earnings of Rajniknath's Jailer at ₹348.55 crore. The actor charged ₹100- 200 crore for Kalki 2898 AD.

7. Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is another actor from the South Indian film industry who is one of the highest-paid actors in India. His recent release, Thunivu, was received well by the audience and earned ₹130 core in India. Ajith's net worth is at ₹196 crore. The actor charged ₹105-165 for the film, Thunivu.

8. Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, lovingly known as ‘bhai’, is one of the top-paid actors in the country. He started his career in the1990s as a romantic hero. Salman has a net worth of ₹2,900 crore. His latest film, Tiger 3, has earned ₹466.63 crore worldwide. The actor charged ₹100-150 crore for Tiger 3.

9. Kamal Hassan

Kamal Hassan has given exceptional performances in all film industries and has acted in 220 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. He currently has a net worth of ₹150 crore. The actor charged ₹100-150 crore for Indian 2.

10. Akshay Kumar