Amid the Puspha 2 stampede controversy, Allu Arjun urges fans to express opinions respectfully and avoid abusive language. He warns that fake profiles misrepresenting fans will face strong action for abusive posts.

With the ongoing controversy over the Puspha 2 stampede incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, actor Allu Arjun has requested his fans to express their thoughts responsibly without engaging in abusive language.

“I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline (sic)," Allu Arjun said in an X post.

He also urged fake fan profiles not to engage in abusive posts. Strict action will be taken against such social media posts.

“Misrepresentating as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts," he added.

The Pushpa 2 actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede during the premiere of the film.

He was granted interim bail the same day. After his release from jail, he expressed his concern for the family of the deceased and claimed that the incident was unintentional.

“We are extremely sorry for the family, it is purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching the film with my family and the incident took place outside the theatre, It was purely of no direct connection to me," Allu Arjun said.

"My love and respect to the family. I have been visiting the theatre for the last few years, I have been to the same place almost 30 times. Never has such a thing happened. It was purely accidental. I am extremely sorry for the accident that happened," he added.

On Saturday, he stated that nobody should be blamed for the stampede situation at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, reported ANI.