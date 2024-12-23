Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer has been making records and setting benchmarks since its release. Telugu action drama registered another achievement, it sold 18 million tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing KGF Chapter 2.

BookMyShow's Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Cinemas Ashish Saksena said, “Pushpa 2: The Rule has truly redefined cinematic milestones on BookMyShow with a staggering 18 million tickets sold surpassing K.G.F: Chapter 2 to become the highest-selling and most-watched film on the platform."

These figures were reported from major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam.

Giving the data of advance sales, the COO noted the excitement around Sukumar directorial movie, as he said, “…right from the start of advance sales, reaching a jaw-dropping peak of 107,000 tickets sold in just one hour, outpacing previous records set by iconic blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and RRR.”

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 Tollywood movie starring Allu Arjun collected ₹12.25 crore net at domestic box office on December 23, as per early trends provided by industry tracker Sacnilk at 10:50 PM.

Pushpa 2: The Rule maintained its momentum even in the third week, it raked in ₹1074.85 during its 19-day run. On Saturday, it minted ₹24.75 crore net and ₹32.95 crore net on Sunday, taking the weekend total to ₹57.7 crore net.

After Pushpa 2 crossed ₹50 crore mark on third weekend, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X called its performance “fantastic” and said that the wave of new releases could not possibly affect Allu Arjun movie as it maintained its position as the top choice for moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend.